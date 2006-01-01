what is it?

LAzy JAR is a third party fitbit® app that uses negative reinforcement to help users organically build  the discipline they need to ACHIEVE their fitness goals.


here's How it works

  • pick a set of weekly fitness goals. example:

    • 70,000 steps a week

    • 35 miles a week

    • 20,300 kCal A week

    • 210 minutes of activity a week
       

  • TRy to meet that set of weekly goals for 6 months.
     

  • FOR ANY WEEK YOU FAIl to meet your goals, you pay A penalty, AN amount which will be determined by you.
     

  • 80% of the penalties will be donated to research childhood cancer. 20% will be used to keep the app running.

 

IT's free...in theory.

provided you don't miss your goals or punk out of your 6-month commitment.

 

We're currently in beta. So we're looking for a few brave folks tired of trying to hold THEMSELVES accountable.

        