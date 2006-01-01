what is it?
LAzy JAR is a third party fitbit® app that uses negative reinforcement to help users organically build the discipline they need to ACHIEVE their fitness goals.
here's How it works
pick a set of weekly fitness goals. example:
70,000 steps a week
35 miles a week
20,300 kCal A week
210 minutes of activity a week
TRy to meet that set of weekly goals for 6 months.
FOR ANY WEEK YOU FAIl to meet your goals, you pay A penalty, AN amount which will be determined by you.
80% of the penalties will be donated to research childhood cancer. 20% will be used to keep the app running.
IT's free...in theory.
provided you don't miss your goals or punk out of your 6-month commitment.